RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.40% of RBB Bancorp worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

