Raymond James Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $168.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.81.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

