Raymond James Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $141.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $127.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

