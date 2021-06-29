Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

