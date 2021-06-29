Raven Protocol Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $6,582.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

