Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 2,078 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.