Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

