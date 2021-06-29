Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $1.40 Million in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73.

