Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3,345.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

