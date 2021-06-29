Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

