Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $247.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

