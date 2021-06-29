RAI Finance (RAI) Price Up 2.3% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002222 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,318 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.