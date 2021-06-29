Radix (EXRD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

