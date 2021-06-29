Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $933,253.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

