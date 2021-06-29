Quilter Plc Sells 4,604 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.9% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $172.35 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

