Quilter Plc Sells 3,162 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

