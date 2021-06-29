Quilter Plc Has $125.15 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $234.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

