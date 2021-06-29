Quilter Plc Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.