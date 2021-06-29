Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Update

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUTIF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

