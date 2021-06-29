Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.96. 388,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.70 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.