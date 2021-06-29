Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 18,961 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,524. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.42 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

