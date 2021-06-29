Quest Investment Management LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 166,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

