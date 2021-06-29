Quest Investment Management LLC Has $54.67 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $16.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,427.32. 59,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

