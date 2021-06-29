Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

