Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 961.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NYSE:SC opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

