Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $781,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.04. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

