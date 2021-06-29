Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $809,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $211.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

