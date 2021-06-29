Quantbot Technologies LP Has $883,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $322.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

