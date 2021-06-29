Quantbot Technologies LP Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.14 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,635. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

