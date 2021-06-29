Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,063 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

