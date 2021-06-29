QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.62. 6,851,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

