QS Investors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock worth $6,644,266. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.