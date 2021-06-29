QS Investors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 33.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 106,064 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,387,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

NYSE:GPN opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.