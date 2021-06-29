QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.