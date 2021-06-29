QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $170,955,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

