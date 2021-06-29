QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.