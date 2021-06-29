QS Investors LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

CERN stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

