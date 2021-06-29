QS Investors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Progressive by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Progressive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The Progressive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.