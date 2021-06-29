QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the highest is $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

