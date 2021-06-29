Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $688.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

