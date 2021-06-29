Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

