Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised by Analyst

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

