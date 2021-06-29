Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.30 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.