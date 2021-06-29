Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

