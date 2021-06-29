Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.