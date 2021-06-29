Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

