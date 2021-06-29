Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

