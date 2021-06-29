Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.