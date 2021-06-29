Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 55,046 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

