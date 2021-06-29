Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

